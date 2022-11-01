Nominations open for Ethic of Service Award

Nominations for the 20th annual Gerry and Bob Virgil Ethic of Service Award are now open. The annual award recognizes a select group of Washington University in St. Louis community members who exemplify a character of service and engagement with the St. Louis region. Any member of the WashU community, past or current, who resides in and serves the St. Louis community is eligible to receive the award.

The nomination deadline is Nov. 20. Honorees will be announced in 2023.

For more information and to nominate someone, visit the Gephardt Institute website.