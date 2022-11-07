Stark receives $435,000 UNICEF grant

Lindsay Stark, a professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a one-year $435,000 grant from UNICEF for a project titled “Intervention Review and Implementation Research to Address Gender-based Violence in Emergencies.”

The grant is a continuation of a long-term research collaboration between Stark and UNICEF to address gender-based violence in humanitarian emergencies.

The new grant will build the evidence around three core humanitarian interventions for women and girls: humanitarian safe space programming, women’s collectives and parenting programming.