United Way campaign ends Dec. 2

The Washington University United Way campaign is still underway. The United Way helps to support more than 160 local agencies throughout Missouri and Illinois to make a positive impact on the St. Louis region. Efforts include providing families with meals and financial assistance; connecting people to health care resources; and providing women and children experiencing domestic violence with a safe space to live.
University faculty and staff are encouraged to donate before Dec. 2 to be entered into a drawing for prizes, including St. Louis Blues tickets, local restaurant gift certificates, an annual Saint Louis Zoo membership and more. Any employee who donates by 5 p.m. CT Nov. 29 will be entered into a drawing for a special United Way raffle prize.
