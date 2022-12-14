THE RECORD

Patania awarded $25,000 grant

Ilaria Patania, postdoctoral research associate in the Department of Anthropology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $25,000 research grant from The Leakey Foundation for a project investigating the earliest migrations over the Mediterranean Sea.

