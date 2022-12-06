THE RECORD

Two Brown School students awarded CSWE fellowship

Chacón (left) and dos Santos

Two Brown School students have been selected for the Council of Social Work Education’s prestigious Minority Fellowship Program. Jilly dos Santos and Lauren Chacón join a cohort of 34 students pursuing master’s degrees in social work for the 2022-23 fellowship year.

The program has served as a springboard for diverse careers in the mental health and substance use sector. The fellowship program aims to increase individuals trained to work with underrepresented and underserved racial and ethnic minority persons with, or at risk for, mental health and substance abuse disorders.

For the next year, dos Santos and Chacón, of Washington University in St. Louis, will have the opportunity to learn from experts in their field, gather meaningful skills and insight and network with like-minded students.

For more, visit the Brown School website.

