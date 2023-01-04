Gephardt Institute accepting applications for summer programs

Sophomore Ceci Gutierrez Torreseptien served as a Goldman Fellow at Dream Builders 4 Equity, a youth development program in Hyde Park. (Paul Nordmann/Washington University)

The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement at Washington University in St. Louis is accepting applications for its Civic Scholars and St. Louis Fellowship programs through Jan. 22.

The Civic Scholars program provides coursework on civic and community engagement, culminating in a Civic Summer project. The St. Louis Fellowships program offers students the opportunity to craft an internship of their choosing to support local nonprofits and local government. St. Louis Fellowships include the Goldman Fellows Program, which supports students interested in the nonprofit and public sectors; the John C. Morris Fellows Program, which supports the Greater Missouri chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, and the Arts as Civic Engagement program, which partners with community arts organizations. All cohort program opportunities come with a $6,000 stipend for summer living expenses.

To learn more, visit the Gephardt Institute website.