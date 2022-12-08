Boost money management skills with iGrad

iGrad, an interactive financial wellness platform for college students, is now available for free to Washington University in St. Louis students on the Danforth Campus. The platform is designed to boost student financial literacy and to develop money management skills.

iGrad offers courses, videos, articles and games that cover a range of topics, from credit cards to student loans to budgeting. Examples include “Creating a budget (and sticking to it),” “Mastering credit and optimizing your score” and “Managing financial stress.”

Students may create an account at wustl.igrad.com and take the financial wellness checkup. iGrad will then recommend tools, content and courses that align with their personal goals.