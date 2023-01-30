Hook named director of law library

Hook

Peter Hook has been appointed director and associate dean of the Law Library at the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis.

Hook , will begin his position July 1. He has been at the University of Notre Dame Law School, where he served as associate director for faculty services, instruction and outreach.

He succeeds Joyce McCray Pearson, who retired in spring 2022 after serving in the role for seven years.

“I am very pleased to welcome Peter as our new director and associate dean of the Law Library,” said Russell Osgood, dean of the School of Law. “A robust, high-functioning law library is central to the success of any law school. I look forward to working with Peter to ensure that the library helps our faculty and students achieve their goals.”

Hook will oversee the Law Library, its expert librarians and library staff.

“I am excited to assume the helm of an already great law library and will work tirelessly toward making it an even better one,” Hook said. “Great libraries are made by great people — people with the expertise, service ethic, drive and ability to not only be excellent stewards of content, but to actively connect students and faculty with the best informational resources possible. Teaching is also a passion of mine, and I welcome the opportunity to teach WashU’s smart, diverse students.”

