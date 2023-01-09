Lu wins IEEE leadership award

Lu

Chenyang Lu, who is internationally renowned for work in cyber-physical and real-time systems, has received the Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership Award from the IEEE Technical Community on Real-Time Systems.

Lu is the Fullgraf Professor in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis. He received the award, considered the most prestigious in the real-time systems field and the highest recognition of an individual by the organization, at the IEEE Real-Time Systems Symposium Dec. 6.

Lu’s research was recognized with several other awards in 2022 for its lasting impacts, including from IEEE and the ACM Conference on Embedded Networked Sensor Systems (SenSys).

Read more on the engineering site.