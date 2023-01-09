THE RECORD

Millar honored by graduate medical education group

Millar

Bethany Millar, manager of education services in the Division of General Medicine within the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Debra L. Dooley GME Program Coordinator Excellence Award from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

The award recognizes “in-depth understanding of the accreditation process, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and projects to improve residency and fellowship programs,” according to the ACGME. Millar is one of five recipients to receive the annual award, and she is the medical school’s first program administrator to win this award in more than a decade.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

