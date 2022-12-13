Theunissen named to editorial board of early-career scientists

Theunissen

Thorold Theunissen, an assistant professor of developmental biology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named to an editorial board of early-career scientists for the journal Stem Cell Reports. He is one of 10 inaugural members who will provide advice, participate in the editorial review process and receive mentorship from current editors.

Stem Cell Reports is a peer-reviewed, open-access, online journal of the International Society for Stem Cell Research and a member of the Cell Press family of journals.

