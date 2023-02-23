Cancer genomics database recognized as global biodata resource

Griffith

A vast database of cancer genomics knowledge started by Washington University scientists has been named a Global Core Biodata Resource by the Global Biodata Coalition. Led by twin brothers Malachi Griffith and Obi Griffith, both associate professors of medicine, the CIViC “knowledgebase” helps match genetic mutations driving a patient’s cancer growth with possible treatments that target those mutations.

Supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), CIViC stands for Clinical Interpretation of Variants in Cancer. The Griffiths, also research members of Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine, have compared CIViC to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, which is also maintained and updated by volunteers. Though anyone can contribute to CIViC, experts in the field serve as editors, curating data that is incorporated into the system.

