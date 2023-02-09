Clark recognized for work on medical apprenticeships

Clark

Kathy Clark, manager of medical apprenticeships at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been selected as the Innovation in Human Resources honoree, as part of the St. Louis Business Journal’s annual HR Awards. The awards recognize individuals and organizations for influential work in human resources that benefits the St. Louis region.

Clark received the award for her dedication to the Medical Apprenticeship Program, which aims to recruit, train and support medical assistants through on-the-job training. The program launched in 2018 to support the St. Louis workforce by eliminating financial barriers to medical assistant training. Medical assistants take patients’ vital signs, draw blood and administer vaccines. They also schedule appointments, fill out insurance forms and coordinate laboratory services, among other duties.

