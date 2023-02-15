Mustakeem to lecture on medicine, Black history at three universities

Sowande’ Mustakeem, an associate professor of history and of African and African American studies, both in Arts & Sciences, at Washington University in St. Louis, will discuss her award-winning 2016 book, “Slavery at Sea: Terror, Sex, and Sickness in the Middle Passage,” for three universities during the spring semester.

Mustakeem

On Feb. 23, Mustakeem will present a pair of lectures at the University of Cincinnati. The university’s College of Medicine selected “Slavery at Sea” as the “Un-Common Read” for Black History Month 2023. Mustakeem will discuss the book for the Department of History and as part of a Lunch and Learn discussion, the latter co-hosted by the university libraries’ Racial Equity Support & Programming to Educate the Community Team (RESPECT) and Donald C. Harrison Health Sciences Library.

On March 8, Mustakeem will lecture at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History. The talk is held in conjunction with the exhibition “If We Must Die … We Will Fight to the Death!: Resistance and Revolt Aboard the Slave Ship” — an exhibition inspired, in part, by Mustakeem’s book. The exhibition will remain on view through April 30 at the Stone Center’s Robert and Sallie Brown Gallery and Museum.

On May 15, Mustakeem will discuss “Slavery at Sea and the Future of Medical Education” for the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. The talk is co-sponsored by the university’s Groningen Centre for Health and Humanities and its Research Centre for Historical Studies, as part of the online seminar series “History of Medicine and Health.”