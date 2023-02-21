East end project earns architectural award

A sunset view of Brookings Hall in June 2021 from Skinker Boulevard shows Tisch Park. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)

The east end project on the Danforth Campus at Washington University in St. Louis has received the 2023 American Institute of Architects Regional & Urban Design Award.

The annual program recognizes the best in urban design, regional and city planning and community development and considers the entire built environment, local culture and available resources.

“This project transforms a car-centric site into a welcoming front door to a dynamic campus that emphasizes pedestrians and bicycles,” jurors wrote.

Part of the university’s Campus Next initiative, the east end project began in 2017 and was completed in 2020. The effort replaced parking lots with Tisch Park, sculptures and new buildings, including the Sumers Welcome Center and Schnuck Pavilion, along with Weil, Jubel and McKelvey halls. Each building was designed to achieve LEED Gold certification, with four buildings receiving LEED Platinum certification. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) focuses on encouraging sustainability in the design and construction process.

The project also expanded the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, allowing more space for art exhibitions. Additionally, there is an underground parking garage that incorporates sunlight and encourages low-carbon transportation with a shuttle stop, car-share parking and electric vehicle charging stations.