Nominate staff members for Distinguished Honor awards

Washington University in St. Louis staff members are invited to nominate colleagues for the 2023 Distinguished Honor awards. The nomination deadline is March 24.

This year there are two new universitywide awards, including the Emerging Leader Award and the Community Impact Award. The Gloria W. White Distinguished Service Award is now a universitywide award. Central Fiscal Unit (CFU) staff can be nominated for the new CFU University Operations Award. Danforth Campus staff also can be nominated for school-specific awards.

School of Medicine staff honors include the Dean’s Distinguished Award, the Operations Staff Award, the Research Support Award and the Kelley Mullen Clinical Award.

The awards honor staff members who continue to help the university reach the missions of education, research and patient care. Honorees will be recognized during an in-person celebration in the spring.

Learn more about criteria and submit nominations on the Human Resources website.