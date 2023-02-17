THE RECORD

Sign up for trademark licensing fair

The Trademark Licensing Program will host two informative fairs to help Washington University in St. Louis faculty, staff and students become better acquainted with resources available through the program and to meet with suppliers.

The Danforth Campus fair will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 6 at the Knight Executive Education Center, Room 340. The Medical Campus fair will be held March 7 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center, Great Room B.

The Trademark Licensing Program protects the university’s registered trademarks and goodwill.

Learn more and register through the Trademark Licensing website.

