Parking provides updates

Parking and Transportation Services at Washington University in St. Louis announced several plans and updates for spring, including a new shuttle provider and tracking app, vehicle storage over spring break and participation in the College Transit Challenge. Registration for the challenge begins Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Read more information here.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.