THE RECORD

Quantum tunneling to boost memory consolidation in AI

A team of researchers at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis has developed an energy-efficient way to consolidate long-term memories on a tiny chip.

Shantanu Chakrabartty, the Clifford W. Murphy Professor in the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering, and members of his lab developed a device that mimics the dynamics of the brain’s synapses, connections between neurons that allow signals to pass information. Results of the research were published Jan. 13 in Frontiers in Neuroscience.

Chakrabartty’s group showed that their artificial synapse can mimic some of the dynamics of biological synapses that allow artificial intelligence (AI) systems to continuously learn new tasks without forgetting how to perform old tasks. Because the device uses only a few electrons at a time, it uses very little energy overall. Funding for this research was provided in part by the National Science Foundation.

Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Nominate students for Switzer award

Reminder of key university policies

University Libraries accepting submissions for three award programs

Notables

University named Fulbright Top Producing Institution

Lipeles receives lifetime achievement award

Clark recognized for work on medical apprenticeships

Obituaries

Jerome R. Cox Jr., prolific inventor and computer science professor, 97

Jennifer Miller, Siteman media and marketing administrator, 33

Paul Donnelly, celebrated architect, engineer, professor emeritus, 78

Research Wire

Quantum tunneling to boost memory consolidation in AI

Powering unmanned underwater vehicles

Lananna to study Alzheimer’s-related cognitive decline

The View From Here

02.06.23

01.23.23

12.12.22

Washington People

John Jachimiak

Kris Campa

Vetta Sanders Thompson: improving the health of African Americans

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20