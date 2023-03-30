Making Internet of Things more secure

With wearable fitness trackers, car key fobs and smart home devices, the Internet of Things (IoT) has become ubiquitous in our lives. Unfortunately, much of this flow of information is vulnerable to malicious activity and attacks as securing the IoT has not kept pace with new technological advances.

To address this, Shantanu Chakrabartty, the Clifford W. Murphy Professor in the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, and Mustafizur Rahman, a doctoral student in his lab, developed a prototype method to better secure these communications using a synchronized pseudo-random-number generator. The method, which could be used to verify and authenticate secure transactions in IoT, was published in Frontiers in Computer Science, Computer Security March 20.

