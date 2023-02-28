THE RECORD

Kwon named chair of epidemiology society committee

Kwon

Jennie H. Kwon, DO, an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named head of the Society of Healthcare Epidemiologists of America Research Committee.

Kwon’s clinical and translational research is dedicated to infection prevention and combating antimicrobial resistance. 

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

