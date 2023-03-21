WashU wins College Transit Challenge

WashU faculty, staff and students logged the most trips on MetroLink and Metro buses during the College Transit Challenge among five local colleges and universities March 3-10. Sponsored by Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), the challenge underscores the benefits of public transit and encourages its consistent use.
