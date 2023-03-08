The View From Here 03.08.23

Janet McCabe (left), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency deputy director, and Sylvia Hood Washington, an environmental epidemiologist, kick off the 2023 Midwest Climate Summit, which took place Feb. 21-23 on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
LJ Punch, MD (left), leads the panel, “Bodies at Risk: Obstetrics, Trauma and Disease,” during WashU’s “Forum on Medicine, Race and Ethnicity in St. Louis, Past to Future” Feb. 25 in Hillman Hall. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Puppies Brooke (left) and Bear, the Washington University Police Department’s new therapy dogs, meet the university mascot March 1. Learn more about Brooke and Bear
. (Photo courtesy of Human Resources)
Michael Mazzeo (right), a professor at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, received a warm welcome from Olin Business School faculty and staff at a reception March 3 following Chancellor Andrew D. Martin’s announcement that Mazzeo will be the next dean
of the business school. Visiting with Mazzeo are Judy Milanovits (left), a creative strategist on Olin’s Marketing and Communications team, and Dorothy D. Kittner, senior associate dean of the Center for Experiential Learning and interim associate dean and director of the Weston Career Center. (Photo: Katie Wools)
Student Ella Sherlock (center) plays Cassandra in the Performing Arts Department’s production of “The Oresteia” during their final dress rehearsal Feb. 23 in the Edison Theatre. “The Oresteia” ran through March 5. Learn more about “The Oresteia.”
(Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Michelle Alexander (right), an attorney, author and social justice activist, talks about her book, “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness,” with Fannie Bialek, of Arts & Sciences, Feb. 28 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students Rosetta Spratt (left) and Thomas Schuster talk with Michelle Alexander following the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics event, “In Conversation with Michelle Alexander,” Feb. 28 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Carla Bailey, a senior manager in learning and development for Human Resources, speaks during the March 1 launch of WashU’s Institute for Leadership Excellence
, a new program featuring immersive professional development for employees. (Photo courtesy of Human Resources)
A handful of the participants in the 49th annual Midwest Conference for Andean and Amazonian Archaeology and Ethnohistory — organized on the Danforth campus by Sarah Baitzel from Arts and Sciences on Feb. 25 and 26 — participated in a field trip to the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site. WashU alum Caitlin Rankin (now with the Illinois State Archaeological Survey) led the excursion. Pictured from left to right: Agustina Vazquez Fiorano (Notre Dame); Arturo Rivera Infante, Sarah Baitzel, and Jed Dale (Washington University); Donna Nash (University of North Carolina Greensboro); Lauren Pratt (University of Michigan); and Ryan Williams (Field Museum). (Photo courtesy of Caitlin Rankin)
The WashU Bear and his bestie, the Saint Louis University Billiken, wait March 3 to board an eastbound MetroLink train at the kickoff for the College Transit Challenge
, which runs through Friday, March 10. They were joined by the mascots of St. Louis Community College, Southwestern Illinois College and University of Missouri–St. Louis. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The WashU Bear is ready to ride the MetroLink with juniors Ben Standaert (left) and Jason Zhang, both members of the student group Access STL. Zhang spoke at the March 3 College Transit Challenge
kickoff event. He shared how his U-Pass has been his ticket to St. Louis attractions and neighborhoods. “Transit is the key to our independence and freedom,” Zhang said. “Give it a try. See where it can take you.” (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
