The View From Here 03.08.23

A handful of the participants in the 49th annual Midwest Conference for Andean and Amazonian Archaeology and Ethnohistory — organized on the Danforth campus by Sarah Baitzel from Arts and Sciences on Feb. 25 and 26 — participated in a field trip to the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site. WashU alum Caitlin Rankin (now with the Illinois State Archaeological Survey) led the excursion. Pictured from left to right: Agustina Vazquez Fiorano (Notre Dame); Arturo Rivera Infante, Sarah Baitzel, and Jed Dale (Washington University); Donna Nash (University of North Carolina Greensboro); Lauren Pratt (University of Michigan); and Ryan Williams (Field Museum). (Photo courtesy of Caitlin Rankin)