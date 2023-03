The View From Here 03.08.23

The WashU Bear is ready to ride the MetroLink with juniors Ben Standaert (left) and Jason Zhang, both members of the student group Access STL. Zhang spoke at the March 3 College Transit Challenge kickoff event. He shared how his U-Pass has been his ticket to St. Louis attractions and neighborhoods. “Transit is the key to our independence and freedom,” Zhang said. “Give it a try. See where it can take you.” (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)