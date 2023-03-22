THE RECORD

Zhao studies changes in glia linked to neurodegenerative diseases

New research from Guoyan Zhao and colleagues at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis provides guidance for future study to understand the role of glia in disease pathogenesis using mouse models.

Work by Zhao, an assistant professor of neuroscience, indicates that astrocyte and microglia transcriptomic changes contribute to neurodegeneration and neuropathology in human brains. The research is published in Nature Aging.

Read more from the Department of Neuroscience.

