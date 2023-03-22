Zhao studies changes in glia linked to neurodegenerative diseases

New research from Guoyan Zhao and colleagues at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis provides guidance for future study to understand the role of glia in disease pathogenesis using mouse models.
Work by Zhao, an assistant professor of neuroscience, indicates that astrocyte and microglia transcriptomic changes contribute to neurodegeneration and neuropathology in human brains. The research is published in Nature Aging.
Read more from the Department of Neuroscience.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.