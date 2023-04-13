THE RECORD

Campbell to map network connections in the brains of Parkinson’s patients

Campbell

Meghan Campbell, an associate professor of neurology and of radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and Caterina Gratton, of Florida State University, have received a five-year $3 million award from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to image functional brain networks in people with Parkinson’s disease.

The goal is to identify network features that correlate with brain pathology and with complex symptoms such as dementia, and to develop a way to use individual functional network maps to predict cognitive decline and dementia in Parkinson’s patients.  

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Take part in Active Transportation Month activities

Women’s Society to host annual Starbird Lecture

WashUReuse platform available to campus community

Notables

Physicist Daylan selected for NASA open-science effort

Collins installed as Edward T. Foote II Professor of Law

Camacho selected as Gaither Fellow

Obituaries

William Pickard, senior professor of engineering, 90

Susan Shannon, staff member in Arts & Sciences, 60

Michelle Ann Noll, senior research technician, 54

Research Wire

Campbell to map network connections in the brains of Parkinson’s patients

Multiplication without multiplying to improve computing efficiency

Transdisciplinary team to study political instability, health outcomes

The View From Here

04.12.23

03.31.23

03.22.23

Washington People

Mike Runiewicz

John Jachimiak

Kris Campa

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20