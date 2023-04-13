Campbell to map network connections in the brains of Parkinson’s patients

Campbell

Meghan Campbell, an associate professor of neurology and of radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and Caterina Gratton, of Florida State University, have received a five-year $3 million award from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to image functional brain networks in people with Parkinson’s disease.

The goal is to identify network features that correlate with brain pathology and with complex symptoms such as dementia, and to develop a way to use individual functional network maps to predict cognitive decline and dementia in Parkinson’s patients.