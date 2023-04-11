THE RECORD

Obituary: William Pickard, senior professor of engineering, 90

William Pickard, a senior professor in the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Portland, Ore., after a short illness. He was 90.

William Pickard
Pickard

Pickard joined the faculty at Washington University in the early 1960s and spent the majority of his career as a professor in what was then the Department of Electrical Engineering, teaching and conducting research in high-voltage engineering, electrobiology, the biological effects of electromagnetic fields, and biological transport and systems biology. Later in his career, he focused on the theory and practice of massive energy storage for reliable, dispatchable energy. He was a faculty member in electrical engineering for more than 50 years.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Boston University in 1954, and master’s and doctoral degrees from Harvard University in 1955 and 1962, respectively. He completed postdoctoral appointments at Harvard and at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Pickard is survived by his children, Koré Pickard, her husband and son; and William Pickard. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Pickard, a professor emerita of biology in Arts & Sciences, in 2019. A private memorial gathering is planned for family early this summer.

Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Take part in Active Transportation Month activities

Women’s Society to host annual Starbird Lecture

WashUReuse platform available to campus community

Notables

Gephardt Institute announces Civic Scholars, St. Louis Fellows

Forum to explain science behind reports of radioactive substances

Brown School student named Presidential Management Fellows finalist

Obituaries

Obituary: William Pickard, senior professor of engineering, 90

Susan Shannon, staff member in Arts & Sciences, 60

Michelle Ann Noll, senior research technician, 54

Research Wire

Multiplication without multiplying to improve computing efficiency

Transdisciplinary team to study political instability, health outcomes

New grant to explore Asian Americans’ history in St. Louis

The View From Here

03.31.23

03.22.23

03.08.23

Washington People

Mike Runiewicz

John Jachimiak

Kris Campa

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20