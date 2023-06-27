Big Ideas Competition winners announced

Six winners have been selected for the 2023-24 Big Ideas Competition award.
Sponsored by the Healthcare Innovation Lab and the Washington University Institute for Informatics (I2), the Big Ideas Competition was created to identify and support high-priority novel projects from collaborative clinical, operational and research teams that are developing innovations in informatics and health-care delivery.
Read more about the winning teams on the Big Ideas website.
