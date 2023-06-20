Butler-Barnes named visiting professor at Rutgers University

Sheretta Butler-Barnes, an associate professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named the Sojourner Truth in Racial & Social Justice Visiting Professor at Rutgers University School of Social Work for the 2023-24 academic year.
“I will be collaborating with colleagues on research related to racial and social justice, as well as conducting seminars on racial and social justice issues,” Butler-Barnes said. “This opportunity builds on the scholarship I am involved in as director of the Black Families, Racism, & Resilience (BFRR) Lab.”
Butler-Barnes is a developmental psychologist and has expertise and scholarly work on the impact of racism and the use of culturally strength-based assets on the educational and health outcomes of Black American families.
