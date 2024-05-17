Pruitt named director of academic pediatrics division

Pruitt

Cassandra M. Pruitt, MD, a professor of pediatrics, has been named director of the Division of Academic Pediatrics in the Department of Pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. She had served as interim director since July 2022.

The academic pediatrics division is home to the university’s Complex Care Clinic, which offers primary care to children with complex medical needs, and the General Academic Pediatrics Clinic, which provides a range of services, including well-child visits, immunizations and same-day visits for illness and other concerns. The division also offers physicians who specialize in developmental and behavioral pediatrics, which includes medical and psychosocial aspects; and physicians who specialize in pediatric physical medicine and rehabilitation, including musculoskeletal and neurologic conditions.

