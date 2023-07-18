Scholars receive grants from McDonnell Center for Systems Neuroscience

Neuroscience researchers Tom Franken, MD, PhD, and Alessandro Livi, PhD, are among the recipients of this year’s McDonnell Center for Systems Neuroscience Small Grants. The awards are each $100,000 over two years.
Franken, an assistant professor in the Department of Neuroscience at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, studies how the brain makes sense of visual scenes.
Livi is a postdoctoral researcher in the lab of Camillo Padoa-Schioppa, PhD. The Padoa-Schioppa Lab has made major contributions to understanding how the brain makes decisions based on the subjective value of the offers, a process known as economic choice.
Read more about their research on the Department of Neuroscience website.
