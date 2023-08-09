THE RECORD

Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society names class of 2023

Washington University School of Medicine’s Alpha Omega Alpha chapter has chosen 24 faculty members, alumni and house officers-in-training to be new members of the medical honor society.

Alpha Omega Alpha is dedicated to professionalism, scholarship, leadership and service. It stresses that those in medicine can improve care for all through the recognition of high educational achievement, gifted teaching, encouraging the development of leaders in academia and in the community, support for the ideals of humanism and the promotion of service to others.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

