Medical students honor their mentors, teachers

Washington University School of Medicine students recently honored faculty and residents with Distinguished Service Teaching Awards. Pictured is Justin Sadhu, MD, an associate professor of medicine, and his family. Sadhu was the students’ nominee for the national Humanism in Medicine Award, and he also received the Glenn Conroy Course Director of the Year award. (Photo: Tim Parker/School of Medicine)

Washington University School of Medicine students recently honored faculty and residents with Distinguished Service Teaching Awards. The awards, which were first given in 1991, highlight the students’ appreciation for dedication, patience and skill in training aspiring physicians.

Students completing their first, second and third year of studies select the module leads, lecturers, clerkship directors, attendings and residents who have made significant contributions to their education. The most recent honorees were awarded April 13 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus.

Among those honored was Justin Sadhu, MD, an associate professor of medicine, who received two awards for his outstanding contributions to education at the School of Medicine. 

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

