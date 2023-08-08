Board of Trustees elects new members

The Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees has elected five new trustees to four-year terms, which took effect July 1. They are:

Valerie Davisson, MA ’89, operating adviser to Orangewood Partners

John Hamilton, principal and co-founder of Embarcadero Capital Partners

Catherine L. Hanaway, former U.S. attorney and chair of Husch Blackwell

Carrie A. Johnson, AR ’89, designer with experience with Atlassian Corp., Apple Inc. and Handel Architects; co-chair of the Make Way initiative

Michael W. Riney, BS ’08, founder and managing director of QRM Capital.

In addition, the Board of Trustees has selected four new student representatives for the 2023-24 academic year.

The undergraduate representatives are:

Johnathan Smith, a rising senior from Sioux Falls, S.D., who is majoring in political science and in English in Arts & Sciences. Smith is a member of the varsity football team and president of the Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity. After graduation, he plans to pursue either a juris doctorate or a master’s in education administration.

Guinter Damé Vogg, a rising senior from Encruzilhada do Sul, Brazil, who is majoring in chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering. Vogg will serve as one of the 2023 university delegates for the United Nations’ Conference of Parties in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He plans to use his engineering education to develop technologies that mitigate climate change.

The graduate representatives are:

Kaushik Dutta, a fourth-year doctor of philosophy candidate in the imaging science program at McKelvey Engineering. His doctoral research focuses on developing interpretable artificial intelligence-based computational pipelines for predicting therapeutic response for breast cancer.

Asia Hayes, who is pursuing a joint degree in social work and in law. She is particularly interested in the intersection of social work and law and hopes to use her education and skills to advocate for underserved and marginalized communities.