THE RECORD

Studying planetary habitability using ultraviolet light

Tansu Daylan, an assistant professor of physics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was selected by NASA to join the Ultraviolet Transient Astronomy Satellite (ULTRASAT) science team. Daylan, a faculty fellow of the McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences, is one of 14 U.S.-based researchers pursuing science investigations that will contribute to ULTRASAT, Israel’s first space telescope mission, which is expected to launch in 2026.

Daylan’s team will develop a data analysis and modeling pipeline for the ULTRASAT mission to detect and characterize brief increases in stellar brightness, known as stellar flares. Cataloging these flares across different types of stars will enable novel investigations into the magnetic activity of stars and improve the census of space weather beyond our solar system.

Daylan also plans to use ULTRASAT’s deep and wide-field near-UV observations to model atmospheric escape and assess planetary habitability around low-mass stars.

Read more on the McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Applications open for med school’s Executive Management Fellowship

Sam Fox School, AIA St. Louis announce ‘Care,’ 2023 Steedman competition

Bear Bucks changes announced

Notables

Gulko, Lembke receive grants for digital well-being efforts

Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society names class of 2023

Samuels nominated for book award

Obituaries

Linda Repa-Eschen, business director, 72

Robert Morgan, former professor of engineering, 89

David C. Farrell, former trustee, 89

Research Wire

Studying planetary habitability using ultraviolet light

Simple ballpoint pen can write custom LEDs

Chun wins NASA FINESST grant

The View From Here

07.26.23

06.28.23

06.07.23

Washington People

Mike Runiewicz

John Jachimiak

Kris Campa

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20