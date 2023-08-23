The View From Here 08.23.23

The Gephardt Institute hosted a Fellows and Community Partners Celebration Aug. 10 at Tower Grove Park for its St. Louis Fellows and the nonprofits they serve. The St. Louis Fellows Program offers students a unique opportunity to learn from and contribute to the St. Louis region. (Photo courtesy of the Gephardt Institute)
A student is welcomed during Move-In Day on the South 40 of the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
A student uses chalk to advise the Class of 2027 to “Connect to eduroam” Wi-Fi network during Move-In Day on the South 40 of the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Provost Beverly Wendland (center) attends the Aug. 4 end-of-summer research symposium for the Washington University ENDURE research program, which prepares undergraduates from diverse backgrounds for neuroscience PhD programs. (Photo: Lori Corzine/Washington University)
The WashU ENDURE research program prepares undergraduates from diverse backgrounds for neuroscience PhD programs. Justin Wang (right), a neuroscience graduate student at Washington University, was honored as an outstanding bench mentor for the 2023 program, nominated by ENDURE scholar Tyara Thompson (left). (Photo: Lori Corzine/Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and Anna Gonzalez (right), vice chancellor for student affairs, were on hand Aug. 19 to greet new students as they moved in to the South 40. (Photo: Ajla Ahmetovic/Washington University)
New students are moving in Aug. 18 to the South 40 area of the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Washington University Police Chief Angela Coonce (right) pets a WashU therapy dog during Move-In Day on the South 40 of the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Students and their families arrive on campus during Move-In Day, Aug. 18, on the South 40 of the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
An end-of-summer research symposium for the WUSTL ENDURE Program showcased the work of 16 undergraduate scholars who pursued cutting-edge questions in neuroscience for two months this summer. (Photo: Lori Corzine/Washington University)
