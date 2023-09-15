Boyd receives ASME early career leadership award

Boyd

Emily Boyd, a teaching professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected to receive the 2023 American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Lakshmi Singh Early Career Leadership Award.

The award honors her for taking continuous leadership positions in the society as an early-career engineer, particularly for creating the Volunteer Leadership Pathway; for chairing the Committee on Organization and Rules; and for serving as faculty adviser for the university’s ASME student group.

