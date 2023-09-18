Flu vaccines available on campus

Flu season is coming up. Washington University School of Medicine employees who work on campus or in a hybrid position at any School of Medicine location, including faculty, staff and trainees, along with select Danforth Campus employees, must receive this year’s influenza vaccination by 5 p.m. Nov. 27, unless granted an exemption for medical or religious reasons.

While not required for most this year, Danforth, North and West campus employees are strongly encouraged to receive the flu vaccine.

Some clinics will be available in October on the Danforth Campus, and flu shots are regularly available on the Medical Campus. Learn more about clinics and policies at flu.wustl.edu.