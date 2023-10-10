An named AAHB fellow

An

Ruopeng An, an associate professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been accepted as a fellow in the American Academy of Health Behavior (AAHB), the professional home for health behavior scholars and researchers.

An is one of three fellows accepted by the AAHB this year in recognition of their scientific accomplishments. He also works in WashU’S Division of Computational and Data Services.

His research includes the assessment of population-level policies, local food and the built environment, and socioeconomic determinants that affect individuals’ dietary behavior and physical activity, as well as obesity in children, adults and people with disabilities. His research aims to develop a well-rounded knowledge base and policy recommendations that can inform decision-making and resource allocation to combat obesity.