Graduate student wins prestigious fellowship 

The National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has awarded graduate student Lizzie Tilden an F30 fellowship that supports physician-scientists in training.

Tilden is in the Medical Scientist Training Program at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, conducting her PhD research in the lab of Yao Chen, an assistant professor of neuroscience.

Tilden’s research project is examining the effect of aging on sleep’s contributions to learning. In particular, she is investigating how certain intracellular signals during sleep promote plasticity and learning and how this is affected by aging.

