Applications for postdoc mentor program open

A program at Washington University in St. Louis that supports principal investigators and their postdoctoral researchers is seeking new members.

The Postdoc Peer Mentorship Program is accepting applications for those who wish to be mentors and for those who would like a mentor on both the Danforth and Medical campuses. The application deadline is Oct. 12.

Learn more about the program, and apply to be a mentor or a mentee, on the Office of Postdoctoral Affairs website.