Baldridge receives Avenir Award for early-career scientists

Baldridge

Dustin Baldridge, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a 2023 Avenir Award in Genetics and Epigenetics of Substance Use from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). The award is given to early-career scientists proposing highly innovative studies and showing promise of being leaders in the field of addiction science. The grant is expected to provide $2.3 million over five years.

Baldridge is one of three awardees selected this year for the Avenir Award in Genetics and Epigenetics of Substance Use. A pediatrician, he conducts translational genomics research and serves as a co-investigator for the Washington University Model Organism Screening Center of the Undiagnosed Diseases Network.

