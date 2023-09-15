THE RECORD

Dharnidharka installed as Hartmann Professor of Pediatrics 

Vikas R. Dharnidharka, MD (center), a professor of pediatrics, was installed as the Alexis F. Hartmann Sr., MD, Professor of Pediatrics at an event Aug. 3 in the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus.

Vikas R. Dharnidharka, MD, a professor of pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been installed as the Alexis F. Hartmann Sr., MD, Professor of Pediatrics. He was installed Aug. 3 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. 

Dharnidharka is director of the Division of Pediatric Nephrology, Hypertension and Pheresis. He also serves as the vice chair for clinical investigation in the Department of Pediatrics at the School of Medicine.

Alexis F. Hartmann Sr., MD, was head of the Department of Pediatrics at Washington University and physician-in-chief at St. Louis Children’s Hospital from 1936-64. He retired in 1964 but continued as a professor until his death later that year. 

Read more on the Department of Pediatrics website.

