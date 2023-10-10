Scott named 2023 Young Scholar

The Marketing Science Institute has named Sydney Scott, an assistant professor of marketing at Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, to its prestigious 2023 class of Young Scholars.

Scott

Scott is an expert on consumer behavior and decision making. In particular, she is interested in how consumers think about natural products, health and wellness, and morality and consumption. Her most recent research examined how moral character beliefs affect medical decision making.

Launched in 2001, the MSI Young Scholars program was developed to recognize excellence in marketing scholarship, strengthen ties with marketing academics at important points in their career and cultivate rigorous research that has potential to influence and enhance marketing practice. To date, more that 400 marketing professionals have completed the program.

The 33-member cohort will work with the organization to advance the 2022-24 MSI Research Priorities and to foster collaborations between academic and industry members. They also will attend a retreat in Snowbird, Utah, in January.