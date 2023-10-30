The View From Here 10.30.23

October 30, 2023 SHARE Members of WashU Votes, the nonpartisan student-led voter engagement initiative, attend a naturalization ceremony Oct. 20 at the Thomas F. Eagleton United States Courthouse. The group registered 46 new citizens to vote. (Photo courtesy of the Gephardt Institute) Members of the WashU men’s basketball team shoot hoops with local children Oct. 20 at the grand opening of the Tower Grove Park community basketball courts. (Photo courtesy of WashU Bears) A WashU student talks with a little girl, while other kids in costumes look on, at the Safe Trick-or-Treat event Oct. 22 on Mudd Field. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University) Children participate in a Halloween activity at the Safe Trick-or-Treat event organized by the Campus Y Oct. 22 on Mudd Field. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University) A little girl dresses up in a butterfly costume at the Safe Trick-or-Treat event Oct. 22 on Mudd Field. WashU students led kids in Halloween crafts and trick-or-treating. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University) Members of the Biophotonics Research Center in the School of Medicine’s Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology were temporarily replaced Oct. 27 with a variety of villains, historical figures and other dubious people and creatures. The center is directed by Joseph P. Culver, who disappointed his team by failing to don a Halloween costume. (Photo: Evan Morris/Biophotonics Research Center) Richard Davidson, founder and director of the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, delivers the keynote speech on “Mindfulness & The Skills of Human Flourishing” for the Inaugural WashU Mindfulness Day Oct. 4 in Umrath Lounge. (Photo: Sean Garcia/Washington University) Diana Parra Perez, a research assistant professor at the Brown School and mindfulness facilitator for the Academy for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, is accompanied by Lisa Gilbert, a lecturer in education in Arts & Sciences, on harp as she leads a sound mediation at the Inaugural WashU Mindfulness Day Oct. 4 in Umrath Lounge. (Photo: Sean Garcia/Washington University) Enrique Gomez Gomez (left), a PhD candidate in biological anthropology and a member of the Primate Genetics & Molecular Ecology lab at WashU, moderates a panel including Ruth Watt, of the St. Louis Science Center; Sharon Deem and Bob Merz, of the Saint Louis Zoo; and Leslie Gibson McCarthy (right), senior associate editor of Washington Magazine at WashU Marketing & Communications. The panel discussed science communication and outreach at the Midwest Primate Interest Group conference Oct. 7 in McMillan Hall. (Photo: Monica McDonald/Saint Louis Zoo) Fall foliage has started to appear as students walk Oct. 24 on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University) Vice Provost Mary McKay (left) speaks at the Office of Information Technology’s Impact IT strategic plan launch event Oct. 3 in Holmes Lounge. (Photo: Sophia Joel) Students enjoy the grand re-opening of Cafe Bergson Oct. 26 in the Danforth University Center. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
