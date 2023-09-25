The View From Here 09.25.23

"Time Traveler," the hot air balloon sponsored by Washington University, is alight Sept. 15 at the 2023 Great Forest Park Balloon Glow. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
SHARE
American flags surround Mudd Field Sept. 11 in honor of each victim of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
WashU first-year student Anusuiya Mehrotra (left), winner of the balloon race contest, and Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs, prepare to lift off in a hot air balloon at the 2023 Great Forest Park Balloon Race Sept. 16 in Forest Park. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Pazazz Performers from the St. Louis Academy of Dance perform on the WashU Main Stage at the 2023 Great Forest Park Balloon Race Sept. 16 in Forest Park. (Photo: Joe Angeles//Washington University)
Balloons begin to lift off from Central Fields in Forest Park at the Great Forest Park Balloon Race Sept. 16. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
“Time Traveler,” the hot air balloon sponsored by Washington University, is alight Sept. 15 at the 2023 Great Forest Park Balloon Glow. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
WashU graduate student Christina Smiley sings “Up, Up and Away” Sept. 16 on the WashU Main Stage as the balloons lift off from Forest Park. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
WashU a cappella group “Ghost Lights” performs before the 2023 Great Forest Park Balloon Glow Sept. 15 in Forest Park. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Olin Business School alumnae Merry Mosbacher (left) and Nina Leigh Krueger visit with Michael Mazzeo, dean of Olin Business School, at the “Power of Women in Business” event Sept. 7 at the Ritz Carlton. (Photo: Carmody Creative Photography)
Attendees greet one another at the “Power of Women in Business” event Sept. 7 at the Ritz Carlton. (Photo: Carmody Creative Photography)
Laura Jean Bierut, MD, the Alumni Endowed Professor of Psychiatry at the School of Medicine, accepts her award from the Academy of Science – St. Louis at the 26th annual Outstanding St. Louis Scientists Awards Dinner Sept. 20 at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Six WashU faculty members and one alumnus were recognized at the event. (Photo courtesy of Academy of Science – St. Louis)
To view captions, click to open an image, and then click the ‘i’ in the bottom right corner.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.