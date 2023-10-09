Skip to content
The View From Here 10.09.23
Clara McLeod (third from right), widow of James E. McLeod, is among the audience at the James E. McLeod Memorial Lecture on Higher Education Oct. 4 in the Women’s Building Formal Lounge. Lorgia García Peña, of Princeton University, delivered the lecture. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
October 9, 2023 SHARE
Lorgia García Peña, writer, activist and scholar who specializes in Latinx studies at Princeton University, delivers the James E. McLeod Memorial Lecture on Higher Education Oct. 4 in the Women’s Building Formal Lounge. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Aryn Baker, Time magazine’s senior international climate and environment correspondent, gives a talk on climate change and labor for the Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government, and Public Policy Sept. 26 at the Clark-Fox Forum in Hillman Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Brown School Dean Dorian Traube welcomes WashU comfort dogs Brookie and Bear to the Brown School for pets and cuddles during a meet and greet Sept. 27 outside of Hillman Hall. (Photo: Sharon Rhiney/Brown School)
Tishaura O. Jones, mayor of the city of St. Louis, speaks to the community at the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement’s Civic Café Sept. 26 in Holmes Lounge. During her talk, she discussed her decision to run for office after giving birth. “People respect you showing up as your authentic self. So, I showed up as a single mom who cared about our community and who cared about educational choices for my child and our economic development policies at the time.” (Photo: Scott Allen/Washington University)
A student sketches a picture of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones at the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement’s Civic Café Sept. 26 in Holmes Lounge. “We’re trying to take advantage of every penny that the government is going to give us. We’re trying not to leave a dime on the table because St. Louis needs it … . St. Louis needs a lot of love and I have a lot of love to give,” Jones told the crowd. (Photo: Scott Allen/Washington University)
Students practice calligraphy at the Mid-Autumn Festival held by the East Asian Library and the Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures in Arts & Sciences Sept. 27 in the Newman Exploration Center. (Photo: Alethea Franklin/Washington University)
More than 2,200 students attended the Fall 2023 All Campus Internship and Job Career Fair Sept. 21 at the Athletic Complex. This year’s event drew representatives from some 115 employers from across the nation. (Photo courtesy of Student Affairs)
