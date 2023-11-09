Bouchet honor society applications open

Applications are being accepted for the Washington University in St. Louis chapter of the Bouchet Graduate Honor Society.
Named after the first African American doctoral recipient in the United States, the honor society recognizes outstanding scholarly achievement and promotes diversity and excellence in doctoral education and the professoriate. Its network of preeminent scholars exemplifies academic and personal excellence, character, service and advocacy for students who have been traditionally underrepresented in the academy.
Lunch-and-learn sessions for doctoral students seeking more information will take place at noon Thursday, Nov. 16, on the Medical Campus and Friday, Nov. 17, on the Danforth Campus. Register to attend.
Applications are due Jan. 21. Learn more on the Office of the Provost website.
