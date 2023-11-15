THE RECORD

Rubenstein installed as Strunk Endowed Chair for Lung and Respiratory Research 

Ronald C. Rubenstein, MD, PhD (second from left), a professor of pediatrics, has been installed as the Robert C. Strunk Endowed Chair for Lung and Respiratory Research at the School of Medicine. (Photo: Gara Lacy/Washington University)

Ronald C. Rubenstein, MD, PhD, a professor of pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been installed as the Robert C. Strunk Endowed Chair for Lung and Respiratory Research. 

Rubenstein’s research interests have focused on novel therapeutic strategies for cystic fibrosis (CF), with a central hypothesis that drugs or small molecules can restore the function of CF-causing mutant CFTR proteins. Rubenstein’s work with one such agent provided a critical proof of concept that served as a foundation for the development of now-approved therapeutics. Through this work, Rubenstein is both an advocate for people with CF and a mentor and teacher for dozens of trainees and junior faculty as they develop their careers. 

Read more on the Department of Pediatrics website.  

