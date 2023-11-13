The View From Here 11.13.23

Jessica Martsolf, chair of the Danforth Staff Council, speaks during the council’s fall forum Nov. 2 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Russell Osgood (left), dean of the School of Law, and Will Andrews, former Danforth Staff Council chair, discuss the Committee to Examine Remembrance and Commemoration and share an update on the group’s work. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Speakers on the panel “Leveraging Community Collaboration & Research to Achieve Equitable Public Health” have a discussion at WashU’s annual public health conference, which took place Oct. 23-24. (Photo: Tina McGrath)
The St. Louis County Library Foundation’s Favorite Author Series and The Novel Neighbor bookstore, in partnership with WashU, hosted New York Times columnist David Brooks for a talk based on his book “How to Know a Person” Oct. 30 at Graham Chapel. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Chalana Scales-Ferguson (right) talks with student Lauren Smith during the “Advancing Disability Inclusion” program that was jointly presented by the Office of Institutional Equity and the School of Medicine’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Oct. 27 at the Farrell Learning and Teaching Center. (Photo courtesy of Human Resources)
Ibby’s Bistro hosted a grand reopening event in the Danforth University Center Oct. 27. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
WUPD comfort dog Bear visited the Nursery School last month to celebrate pajama day. (Photo courtesy of WashU Nursery School)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (left) and Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs, enjoy live music from the Red and Black Brass Band at the Parent & Family Weekend Tailgate Oct. 28 on the Simon Hall parking lot. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
A runner passes fall foliage Oct. 27 on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Timothy J. Ley, MD (left), Joseph L. Goldstein, MD, and Stuart Kornfeld, MD, attend the 2023 Physician-Scientist Symposium Oct. 17 in the Eric P. Newman Education Center. Goldstein gave a lecture titled “How to Solve a Scientific Puzzle: Clues from Stockholm and Broadway.” Kornfeld started the Department of Medicine’s Physician-Scientist Training Program many years ago. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
WashU comfort dogs Bear and Brookie celebrate their first birthday, which was Nov. 11, with a photo shoot. (Photo: Sherry Haines/Washington University)
WashU comfort dogs Bear and Brookie celebrate their first birthday with treats and a photo shoot. (Photo: Sherry Haines/Washington University)
