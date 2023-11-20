The View From Here 11.20.23

November 20, 2023 SHARE The Office of Military and Veteran Services hosts a Veteran’s Day celebration luncheon for veterans and military-connected students Nov. 8 in Hillman Hall. (Courtesy photo) Justin Xu and Claire Ku, co-founders of the WashU Kindness Club, welcome students at the Underpass’ “Kindness Wall,” in celebration of WashU’s inaugural World Kindness Week. The events, which ran Nov. 9-18 in partnership with Congress of the South 40, the Center for Diversity and Inclusion and Circle K, included a diaper and hygiene drive, a blanket-making fair and a conversation with the Rev. Callista Isabelle, director of the Office of Religious, Spiritual and Ethical Life. (Photo courtesy of Rob Wild/Student Affairs) Jennifer Nanez, a lecturer at the University of New Mexico, delivers a speech on “Understanding Historical Trauma and Intergenerational Trauma to Create Culturally Safe Care for American Indian and Alaska Natives” as part of the Buder/SAGE Speaker Series Nov. 14 in the Clark-Fox Forum. (Photo: Brown School) WashU inventors Jennifer Silva (left), at the School of Medicine, and Lan Yang, at the McKelvey School of Engineering, chat before the Women in Innovation & Tech luncheon Nov. 8 in the Eric P. Newman Education Center. Yang was the keynote speaker for the event. (Photo: Tina McGrath Photography) Members of WashU and WashU Law chess teams participate in a match. The team, organized by Jon Ferry, welcomes new members. (Photo courtesy of the WashU Chess Team) Students walk along the Gingko Allee Nov. 14 on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University) Attendees interact with hands-on STEM activities and robots at the WashU Robotics Club’s Robot Day Nov. 12 in McKelvey Hall. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University) Sam Lane (left), a clinical office supervisor in the Department of Medicine’s Medical Multispecialty Clinic, speaks at an event Nov. 15 to celebrate WashU’s medical assistant apprenticeship program. Lane, a member of the program’s second class, has worked his way up to supervisor. The program launched in 2018 to create jobs in the community and fill crucial medical assistant openings. (Photo: Katie Gertler) Participants take part in a walking tour of Cherokee Street Oct. 27 as part of the Sam Fox School’s annual Informal Cities Workshop. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University) Charles Johnson (center, right), award-winning writer and cartoonist, participates in a Q&A after delivering the keynote lecture for “Blind Spots: 13th Annual Illustration Research Symposium” Nov. 2 in Umrath Hall Lounge. (Photo: Michael Thomas/Washington University)
